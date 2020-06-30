Ebbsfleet United have confirmed on their official club website that former Charlton Athletic, Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United man Lawrie Wilson has left the club upon the expiry of his contract.

After two and a half seasons with Ebbsfleet United, it has been confirmed that Lawrie Wilson will be leaving the club. The experienced defender’s contract expires at the end of this month and now, it has been confirmed that the Charlton Athletic academy graduate will become a free agent this summer.

Upon the announcement, Lawrie spoke to Ebbsfleet’s official club website to bid farewell. The defender said that he will not be hanging up his boots but will be looking to explore other avenues and play on a part-time basis. He said:

“I’m not hanging up the boots just yet and will probably be playing more part-time to pursue outside interests and other future career aspects so I certainly hope to see everyone again if football takes me back to the Fleet.”

Wilson, 32, came through Charlton’s youth academy and spent time with Colchester United and Stevenage before returning to The Valley in 2012.

Wilson went on to become a fixture in Charlton’s side. He scored six goals and laid on seven assists in 108 appearances for the Addicks before departing for Bolton in 2015. Since then, he has gone on to play for Peterborough United (loan), Port Vale, Ebbsfleet United and Maidstone United (loan).

Now, with Wilson available on a free, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out. Do you think Wilson could still cut it at Football League level? Have your say in the poll below.

