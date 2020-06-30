Congratulations Northampton!

So we know who is joining League One (upwards, that is). Welcome to Northampton!

In a rather one-sided final, Keith Curles Cobblers rolled a less than impressive Exeter, with football fit for most showreels

Keith Curle had gone on record to state that their brand of football may not be for the purist, but individual mentions to Callum Morton, on loan from West Brom, and a team work ethic of chasing down every ball, Northampton deserve their day in front of a less-than-capacity Wembley.

Exeter had made the choice to travel a day early, the journey to london being more like a hollywood road movie in a dystopian adventure, as opposed to Northamptons fifty minute commute this afternoon, although I doubt the Exter players came equipped with mad max weaponry.

An early goal in a play-off final is perfect for the nerves, and in the first ten minutes Northampton found themselves in front, a poor clearance fell to Watson, who’s strike took a deflection on its way past Maxted in the Grecians goal.

On loan playmaker-cum-forward Callum Moxey, just 20 years old, and on-loan from West Brom doubled the lead twenty one minutes later, and although Exeter did threaten on the break, only one team looked like the winners

A game that had barely threatened to show ill feeling did boil over, when a tussle post tackle let the ball spill to Watson, who recieved a “chopper Harris” level of slide tackle from experienced Dean Moxey, a slight socially-not-distant melee followed but Moxey was marched off, and Exeter were very much on the ropes.

Sam Hoskins took his chance to get on the scoresheet after some good work yet again from Morton, and super sub Marshall, before late substitution Williams put the game beyond doubt in the final throes, although a 4-0 deficit seemed unkind on usually impressive glovesman and lockdown beard wearing Maxted, a beard only challenged by late late subsitute and football veteran Paul Anderson.

4-0 the final score, and Northampton get to celebrate in the emptiest of Wembley events, the capacity not used, and the attendance lower than that day they had people flush all the toilets at once to test the plumbing.

Deserved?