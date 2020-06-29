As the season begins its final stages, which clubs are looking over their shoulders and which clubs are grasping at points, or clutching at straws to avoid relegation?

Normally, during a regular-season you would consider fifty-two points a reasonable mark to set as safety, and with 7 games to go in this rather abnormal season, fifty-two points would see your team in 13th place right now, so Sheffield Wednesday, we won’t talk about you.

We can also rule out (with fair prediction) 14th placed QPR, 15th placed Reading and 16th placed Birmingham, on 50,49 and 49 respectively, it would take a huge dip in form and some rather remarkable runs from other teams for these to get involved… or maybe a ‘kiss of death’ from an online article?

17th placed Wigan on 47 points are in the grey area, as are 18th placed Charlton on 45 points, any positive result for Charlton at Cardiff tomorrow should ease the pressure on the Addicts.

At this point, I would like to highlight that I am not looking directly at who plays who for these teams, the details could get too big chalkboards in science labs for all the possibilities.

For me, I think Middlesbrough dealt an ace in the seemingly panicked sacking of Jonathan Woodgate, to bring in the GIF creating, controversy jockey, and all-round relegation-battle professional Neil Warnock, a 2-0 away at stoke dragging his new team up into 19th, on 44 points, although keep an eye on the game on Thursday, a crucial match up with Hull could hold a lot of sway for both teams, and all those around them will be watching.

The remarkable thing about the last 5 places in the table is that they are separated by just 5 points, Stoke, in 20th are away at Wigan tomorrow and that could either drag Wigan back in, or push them safe, hard to believe that Stoke are looking over their shoulder, and just over that shoulder? Hull.

The gamblers amongst us would probably have had Hull down as one of the teams to drop until Huddersfield threw their hat in the ring this weekend. Hull taking a point at Birmingham may give the Terriers a little hope, with their next match being, yep, away at Birmingham. That is another big game to watch this week, along with Hull vs ‘Boro.

The bottom two were written off a while back, but pundits have been unscrewing the waste paper, desperate to bring Luton and Barnsley back into the equation. Luton, on 39 points host nothing-to-play-for Reading, that is after a visit to Elland Road to see Leeds whilst Barnsley entertain Blackburn before visiting Stoke. So all-in-all? Nothing is clear, and the following vote is excessive.

Thanks for reading, (not Reading, that is)

Who is going to enter that TRAPDOOR?