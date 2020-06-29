Italian giants AC Milan have reportedly made an enquiry about San Lorenzo striker Adolfo Gaich according to Corriere dello Sport.

Gaich has been a target of speculation in recent months with Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion having been linked with a move for the £12million rated striker.

The target man is seen by AC Milan as a replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic who signed a short-term deal but is set to leave the club this summer.

The Italian club are looking to move in a different direction in terms of signings as they aim to add younger and more athletic strikers to their books.

Both Leeds and West Brom will be looking to add to their attacking ranks in the summer particularly if, as expected, they win promotion to the Premier League.

Patrick Bamford has scored his fair share of goals this campaign but he isn’t the clinical striker that the Yorkshire giants will need to be able to call upon if they make a return to the top flight.

In regards to West Brom, both Kenneth Zohore and Charlie Austin have failed to hit the heights that some thought they might and Hal Robson-Kanu has scored ten league goals this campaign but isn’t renowned for his clinical finishing.

The San Lorenzo striker Gaich is one of the brightest, young prospects around and at just 21-years-old has a huge amount of potential for the future.

Gaich’s contract expires in 2021 and he has a £12million release clause. It appears that San Lorenzo would prefer to cash in on him rather than risk losing him for nothing next year.

A move to the Premier League may just be an ideal one for Gaich but both Leeds and West Brom face huge competition if the AC Milan rumours are true.

Who should Adolfo Gaich sign for?