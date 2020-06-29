It is time again to vote on whether you approve of Pep Clotet as the Birmingham City head coach.

Last week, we launched the Manager Approval Ratings. This gives you a chance to vote on whether you are happy or not with your manager and to see what the rest of the fan base thinks. This is Week 2 of the Manager Approval Ratings and for the first time, we’ll get to see how opinion has moved over the last week.

We have changed the poll from last week. For the first time, we are including a Don’t Know option. This means if you are unsure if you approve or not of your head coach, you still have a chance to express your view.

Last week, Birmingham City fans showed that they approve of Pep Clotet as their head coach. 72% of fans have said that they approve of Monk as their head coach while 28% said they disapprove of him. This has given him an approval rating of +44.

It has been a decent week for Birmingham City and Pep Clotet. In a game against Hull City, they had a thriller after drawing with them 3-3. Hull got the early lead thanks to Josh Magennis and then they doubled their advantage with a goal from James Scott. However, Birmingham fought back and made it 2-2 thanks to strikes from Dan Crowley and Gary Gardner. Hull retook the lead when Todd Kane scored but the points were shared thanks to a late equaliser from Gardner.

Pep Clotet is still scheduled to leave the club at the end of the season.

Do you approve or disapprove of Pep Clotet as Birmingham City head coach?