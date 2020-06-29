It is time again to vote on whether you approve of Mark Bowen as the Reading head coach.

Last week, we launched the Manager Approval Ratings. This gives you a chance to vote on whether you are happy or not with your manager and to see what the rest of the fan base thinks. This is Week 2 of the Manager Approval Ratings and for the first time, we’ll get to see how opinion has moved over the last week.

We have changed the poll from last week. For the first time, we are including a Don’t Know option. This means if you are unsure if you approve or not of your head coach, you still have a chance to express your view.

Last week, Reading fans showed that they heavily approve of Mark Bowen as their head coach. 68% of fans have said that they approve of Bowen as their head coach while 33% said they disapprove of him. This has given him an approval rating of +35.

It has been a bad week for Mark Bowen and Reading. They had a tough match against an in-form Derby County side and ended up losing 2-1 to the Rams. They went behind just before the half thanks to Tom Lawrence and shortly afterwards, Wayne Rooney scored a penalty. Reading did get one back thanks to Andy Rinomhota but in the end it wasn’t enough to get a point. There was some more bad news after the game finished when Matt Miazga was sent off for a clash after the whistle.

