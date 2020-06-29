It is time again to vote on whether you approve of Mark Warburton as the QPR head coach.

Last week, we launched the Manager Approval Ratings. This gives you a chance to vote on whether you are happy or not with your manager and to see what the rest of the fan base thinks. This is Week 2 of the Manager Approval Ratings and for the first time, we’ll get to see how opinion has moved over the last week.

We have changed the poll from last week. For the first time, we are including a Don’t Know option. This means if you are unsure if you approve or not of your head coach, you still have a chance to express your view.

Last week, QPR fans showed that they heavily approve of Mark Warburton as their head coach. 89% of fans have said that they approve of Warburton as their head coach while 11% said they disapprove of him. This has given him an approval rating of +78.

It has been another bad week for QPR. They were hoping to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Barnsley last week but ended up losing again, this time to their London rivals Charlton Athletic. In this match, they fell behind early on due to a goal from Darren Pratley and were unable to get an equaliser despite having the bulk of the match to do so. The R’s are now even more unlikely to qualify for the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

Do you approve or disapprove of Mark Warburton as QPR head coach?