It is time again to vote on whether you approve of Garry Monk as the Sheffield Wednesday head coach.

Last week, we launched the Manager Approval Ratings. This gives you a chance to vote on whether you are happy or not with your manager and to see what the rest of the fan base thinks. This is Week 2 of the Manager Approval Ratings and for the first time, we’ll get to see how opinion has moved over the last week.

We have changed the poll from last week. For the first time, we are including a Don’t Know option. This means if you are unsure if you approve or not of your head coach, you still have a chance to express your view.

Last week, Sheffield Wednesday fans showed that they disapprove of Garry Monk as their head coach. 43% of fans have said that they approve of Monk as their head coach while 57% said they disapprove of him. This has given him an approval rating of -14.

It has been a good week for Garry Monk and Sheffield Wednesday. They went to Bristol City and were able to pick up an impressive 2-1 win against a side chasing a place in the play-offs. They were able to get out to a comfortable lead due to goals from Connor Wickham and Massimo Luongo. However, Bristol City did cause a nervous end to the game when they pegged Wednesday back with a goal from Nahki Wells. The Owls held on to get an important win.

Do you approve or disapprove of Garry Monk as Sheffield Wednesday head coach?