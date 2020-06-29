It is time again to vote on whether you approve of Lee Johnson as the Bristol City head coach.

Last week, we launched the Manager Approval Ratings. This gives you a chance to vote on whether you are happy or not with your manager and to see what the rest of the fan base thinks. This is Week 2 of the Manager Approval Ratings and for the first time, we’ll get to see how opinion has moved over the last week.

We have changed the poll from last week. For the first time, we are including a Don’t Know option. This means if you are unsure if you approve or not of your head coach, you still have a chance to express your view.

Last week, Bristol City fans showed that they heavily disapprove of Lee Johnson as their head coach. 14% of fans have said that they approve of Johnson as their head coach while 86% said they disapprove of him. This has given him an approval rating of -72. This is the worst approval rate in the entirety of the Sky Bet Championship.

It has been another bad week for Lee Johnson and Bristol City. In a match against Sheffield Wednesday, they would end up losing 2-1. The Owls took a comfortable lead thanks to goals from Connor Wickham and Massimo Luongo. Bristol City did get one back thanks to Nahki Wells but they were unable to build on that and get an equaliser. This means that Bristol City’s goal of making it into the play-offs is more distant now.

Do you approve or disapprove of Lee Johnson as the Bristol City head coach?