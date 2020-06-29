Eric Lichaj’s departure has left Hull City short of adequate options to play right-back.

The Tigers are in desperate need of a decent replacement to strengthen their defence ahead of next season.

Everton loanee Matthew Pennington has slotted in for the past two games against Charlton Athletic and Birmingham City but is not a natural full-back, with his usual position being in the centre of defence.

He is due to return to Goodison Park at the end of the season and Hull’s financial situation will make a permanent move for him tough anyway.

Another option Grant McCann currently has for right-back at his disposal in Rob McKenzie. The academy graduate has made 35 appearances for the Tigers’ first-team since making his debut two years.

However, the youngster needs to go and get some more experience and should be loaned out for the next campaign. Hull loaned out Jacob Greaves and Max Sheaf to Cheltenham Town this past term and both look to have benefitted greatly from it, the same goes for Brandon Fleming at Bolton Wanderers.

Therefore, if McKenzie is loaned out, Hull would have no senior options for right-back next season so need to start scouring the transfer market for potential signings. It is a massive weak spot for them at the moment and Birmingham exploited it last time out.

The Yorkshire side are outside the relegation zone on goal difference at the moment and take on rivals Middlesbrough at the KCOM Stadium on Thursday night.

In other Hull news, they have until tomorrow to strike a deal with Barnsley for a permanent transfer of Mallik Wilks, as reported by The72.

Do you agree that Hull need a new right-back?