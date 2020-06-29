It is time again to vote on whether you approve of Gary Rowett as the Millwall head coach.

Last week, we launched the Manager Approval Ratings. This gives you a chance to vote on whether you are happy or not with your manager and to see what the rest of the fan base thinks. This is Week 2 of the Manager Approval Ratings and for the first time, we’ll get to see how opinion has moved over the last week.

We have changed the poll from last week. For the first time, we are including a Don’t Know option. This means if you are unsure if you approve or not of your head coach, you still have a chance to express your view.

Last week, Millwall fans showed that they heavily approve of Gary Rowett as their head coach. 95% of fans have said that they approve of Rowett as their head coach while 5% said they disapprove of him. This has given him an approval rating of +90.

It has been a disappointing week for Gary Rowett and Millwall. They were hoping to get a good result against Barnsley considering that the Tykes are bottom of the Sky Bet Championship. However, they were not able to get past Barnsley and would draw the game 0-0. Millwall had come closest to winning the game when Shane Ferguson hit the bar with a curling free-kick but they weren’t able to make the breakthrough needed to win the game and get all three points.

Do you approve or disapprove of Gary Rowett as the Millwall head coach?