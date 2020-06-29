It is time again to vote on whether you approve of Steve Cooper as the Swansea City head coach.

Last week, we launched the Manager Approval Ratings. This gives you a chance to vote on whether you are happy or not with your manager and to see what the rest of the fan base thinks. This is Week 2 of the Manager Approval Ratings and for the first time, we’ll get to see how opinion has moved over the last week.

We have changed the poll from last week. For the first time, we are including a Don’t Know option. This means if you are unsure if you approve or not of your head coach, you still have a chance to express your view.

Last week, Swansea City fans showed that they heavily approve of Steve Cooper as their head coach. 92% of fans have said that they approve of Cooper as their head coach while 8% said they disapprove of him. This has given him an approval rating of +86.

It has not been a good week for Steve Cooper and Swansea City. They won their first game after the restart and would have been confident of winning against Luton Town, a side fighting against relegation. But in the end, they would lose 1-0 to the Hatters. The only goal of the game in the 72nd minute when James Collins scored with a header. Things got worse for Swansea later on when Jordan Garrick was sent off for raising his hand into the face of an opposition player.

