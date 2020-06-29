Luton Town have released defender Donervon Daniels, as announced by their official club website.

The Hatters are also letting Marek Stech, Frankie Musonda, Lloyd Jones and Jake Jervis leave the club as free agents.

Nathan Jones’ side have managed to extend the deals of Luke Berry, Jacob Butterfield, Danny Hylton, Elliot Lee, Callum McManaman and Glen Rea until the end of the season.

They are also in talks with their four loanees, Luke Bolton, Izzy Brown, Cameron Carter-Vickers and James Bree over extensions, as covered by The72.

Daniels, who is 26 years old, only joined Luton last summer but was immediately shipped out on loan to League One side Doncaster Rovers when he moved to Kenilworth Road. He returned to the Hatters in January and has since made three appearances for the Championship side.

He started his career at West Bromwich Albion but never made a senior appearance for the Baggies. Instead, he had loan spells away from the Hawthorns at Tranmere Rovers, Gillingham, Blackpool and Aberdeen.

He left the Midlands in 2015 and has since had stints at Wigan Athletic, Rochdale and Blackpool.

Daniels hasn’t managed to settle down at a club since leaving West Brom and will be in limbo again with Luton releasing him.

Jones’ men will be eager to build on their win over Swansea last time out when they take on table toppers Leeds United this week.

