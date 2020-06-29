It is time again to vote on whether you approve of Tony Mowbray as the Blackburn Rovers head coach.

Last week, we launched the Manager Approval Ratings. This gives you a chance to vote on whether you are happy or not with your manager and to see what the rest of the fan base thinks. This is Week 2 of the Manager Approval Ratings and for the first time, we’ll get to see how opinion has moved over the last week.

We have changed the poll from last week. For the first time, we are including a Don’t Know option. This means if you are unsure if you approve or not of your head coach, you still have a chance to express your view.

Last week, Blackburn Rovers fans showed that they heavily approve of Tony Mowbray as their head coach. 97% of fans have said that they approve of Mowbray as their head coach while 3% said they disapprove of him. This has given him an approval rating of +94.

Despite a great restart to the season last week, Blackburn were brought back down to earth this week after they lost 2-0 to Lancashire rivals WIgan Athletic. Blackburn were able to hold on for most of the game but the Latics were able to get the lead in the 80th minute thanks to a goal from Lee Evans. Wigan were then able to double their lead and condemn Blackburn to defeat after Michael Jacobs scored in the 94th minute.

Do you approve or disapprove of Tony Mowbray as the Blackburn Rovers head coach?