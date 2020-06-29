Bolton Wanderers are on the verge of appointing Barrow AFC manager Ian Evatt as their new boss according to The Bolton News.

It has been reported that Bolton has struck a compensation deal with the newly-promoted League Two side ahead of appointing him as the successor to Keith Hill.

The 38-year-old will now look to discuss personal terms with Wanderers with a view to an imminent move.

Sources close to the club have claimed that an appointment within the next 24 hours could be possible as Evatt looks to take the reins at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Bolton have dropped to League Two following the curtailment of the League One season and will be playing in the fourth tier of English football for just the second time in their history in the next campaign.

Wanderers have faced a turbulent time in recent years with back to back relegations and off the pitch issues with financial strife almost seeing them go out of business.

Compensation for Evatt for the remaining two years of his contract has proved an issue, with Barrow claiming they were owed £250,000 as part of an agreement.

Bolton initially refused to meet their demands but it is understood the two clubs have now come to an agreement and that an official appointment is imminent.

Evatt has enjoyed a successful period at Barrow and is proving to be a real bright and upcoming manager and is seen to be the man who will turn around the fortunes at Bolton as they look to make an immediate return to League One.

Will Ian Evatt be a good appointment for Bolton Wanderers?