Luton Town are in ‘ongoing’ talks with Luke Bolton, James Bree, Izzy Brown and Cameron Carter-Vickers over extending their loan deals, as per their official club website this afternoon.

The Hatters are in discussions about keeping the loan players for the rest of the season and will need to conclude the talks before 3rd July.

Nathan Jones’ side have announced that Marek Stech, Frankie Musonda, Donervon Daniels, Lloyd Jones and Jake Jervis are all leaving the club as free agents this summer.

Their website reads: “Luton Town Football Club would like to publicly thank five players who will leave the club as their current contracts come to an end tomorrow.”

Luton are currently fighting for survival at the bottom end of the Championship and boosted their hopes with an impressive 1-0 win against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium last time out.

They face Leeds United this week and will be looking to cause a shock against the league leaders.

Keeping Izzy Brown on loan until the end of the season would be huge for Jones’ side as he is a key player for them and can cause problems to any side in the second tier on his day.

Bolton, Bree and Carter-Vickers are also important members of the Hatters’ squad and add more options and depth to their defensive options.

Luton fans will be keeping a keen eye on developments and will be hoping to see all four loanees stay for July.

