Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has tipped the Black Cats to sign a proven, experienced goalkeeper this summer according to an interview with Football Insider.

Number one choice goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin left the club last week to join Rangers which leaves a gaping hole in their goalkeeping department and an area which will need to be prioritised claims Phillips.

During McLaughlin’s two year spell at Sunderland, he kept 27 clean sheets and contributed some impressive performances but joined SPL giants Rangers on a free transfer following rumoured interest from Rangers.

Phillips says that with McLaughlin’s departure they will need to ensure they bring in a proven goalkeeper.

“When you lose your number one goalkeeper and the number two is not capable of stepping up you need to get someone in as soon as possible. Possibly an experienced goalkeeper on loan for a season.”

‘The quicker they can get him in the quicker they can build relationships with the defence and his teammates. That position will be a priority I am sure.”

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson admitted he didn’t want to lose McLaughlin but respected his decision to leave and confirmed they would be searching for a new goalkeeper to challenge for the number one spot.

The Black Cats are facing a third consecutive season in League One following the curtailment of the season earlier this month and will be eager to improve the squad ahead of another promotion push in the next campaign.