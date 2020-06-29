Hull City have until Tuesday to strike a permanent deal with Barnsley winger Mallik Wilks, as per a report by Hull Live.

He is due to return to Oakwell tomorrow unless the Tigers can exercise their option to buy him.

Wilks, who is 21 years old, joined Grant McCann’s side on loan in the January transfer window and has since chipped in with three goals for the East Yorkshire club.

However, Barnsley are unwilling to let him see out the rest of the season on loan at a relegation rival.

McCann was asked whether City’s 3-3 draw against Birmingham was Wilks’ last game and said, as per Hull Live: “It could be, it possibly couldn’t be, if that makes sense. The football club is still in conversation with Barnsley at this present time and we’ll see.

“His loan finishes on Tuesday so we’ve got time, tomorrow and Monday, to try and strike a deal and do something with Barnsley if we can. We’ll see how that one goes.”

Wilks played under McCann at Doncaster Rovers in the 2018/19 season and reunited with him at the KCOM Stadium after falling out of favour at Barnsley.

Losing him would be a blow to Hull as they fight to avoid relegation to League One. They take on Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough at home on Thursday in what promises to be a huge clash at the bottom end of the table.

Wilks’ chances of a permanent move to the Tigers will depend on finances and there may no be any available at this time.

Will Hull land Wilks?