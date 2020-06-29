QPR have confirmed on their official club website that Giles Phillips, Lewis Walker and Charlie Rowan will be leaving the club at the end of this month.

Queens Park Rangers will be letting three young players depart the club upon the expiry of their contracts. Rangers’ season is yet to finish but it has been confirmed that Giles Phillips, Lewis Walker and Charlie Rowan will all be leaving the club at the end of this month.

The club confirmed in an official statement on their website that Phillips, Walker and Rowan will all be departing having failed to make an impact on the senior side.

American defender Phillips has been with QPR since 2017, when he signed from Barrington FC of America. He spent time in the club’s youth set up but never played a senior game for the R’s. Phillips spent time out on loan this season, playing 16 times across all competitions for Wycombe Wanderers, providing one assist in the process.

Walker, 21, is the only one of the three who has appeared for QPR’s senior side. He has played four times since signing on a free in 2018. The former Derby County youngster has spent time with Aldershot Town this season, playing in 13 games for the Shots.

22-year-old centre-back Rowan joined QPR after departing Watford in 2018. He too didn’t play for the club’s senior side, spending time on loan with Barnet this season. With Barnet, Rowan played three times across all competitions.

Now, with the trio confirmed to be leaving, it will be interesting to see how their career’s pan out away from QPR.