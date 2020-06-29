Leeds United supporters are set to find out the fate of their club-record signing within the next 24 hours according to MOT Leeds News.

The loan contract of Jean-Kevin Augustin is set to expire on Tuesday June 30 and with him having made no impact since his arrival at Elland Road and him currently suffering with an injury the outcome looks likely that he will return to his parent club RB Leipzig.

There was speculation that in the loan contract of Augustin there was an obligation to buy him on a permanent basis if they get promoted.

Leeds have already paid a £3.5million loan fee and would have to pay an extra £18.8million to make his transfer permanent.

This is a huge amount of money for a player who has never really been fit during his time with Leeds and failed to start a match for the club.

The Yorkshire giants sent out a real statement of intent on Saturday as they thrashed promotion rivals Fulham 3-0 at Elland Road and in Marcelo Bielsa’s pre-match press conference he refused to reveal the situation on Augustin’s supposed transfer.

Leeds United Journalise Phil Hay revealed: “I asked Bielsa on Thursday whether he had any realistic chance of playing this season. Bielsa wouldn’t commit to saying yes or no.”

“It’s an odd situation though and like you, I’d like more clarity on it. I think above all, I’d like some clarity on what the state of play is with the obligation to sign him – and whether Leeds will try to get out of it.”

It appears highly likely that Leeds will attempt to prevent any deal which means they have to sign Augustin due to the sheer lack of impact he has had in what has been one of their most disappointing transfers in recent times.

Should Leeds United sign Jean-Kevin Augustin on a permanent deal?