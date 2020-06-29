Bristol Rovers are closing in on the signings of Josh Grant, Max Ehmer and Jack Baldwin, as per Bristol Live’s Q and A.

The League One side are expected to tie up all three deals soon.

Rovers’ boss Ben Garner is strengthening his defensive options as he looks ahead to next season.

Grant, who is 21 years old, is poised to join the club from Chelsea having spent the past couple of seasons on loan in the Football League at Yeovil Town and Plymouth Argyle respectively.

The ex-England Under-20 international looks to be an exciting acquisition for the Gas and can play in either defence and midfield.

Ehmer has spent the past six years in the third tier with Gillingham and has played over 200 games for them. He started his career at QPR and had spells away from the London side at Yeovil, Preston North End, Stevenage and Carlisle United before his move to the Gills in 2014.

Baldwin completes the trio of proposed signings for Garner’s men. He is a free agent having been released by Sunderland after two years at the Stadium of Light. He spent the second-half of this past season on loan in League Two at Salford City.

The experienced centre-back has a point to prove at Bristol Rovers after his spell with the Black Cats and will be eager to rekindle the form he had at Hartlepool United and Peterborough United earlier in his career in the next campaign.

Will you be happy with these three signings, Bristol Rovers fans?