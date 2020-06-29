Crystal Palace are set to make a revised offer for West Bromwich Albion defender Nathan Ferguson according to The Sun.

Although Ferguson is out of contract with the Baggies at the end of this month following their failure to agree a new deal, due to his age the transfer would ordinarily go to a tribunal.

As the defender is under 23-years-old any interested club will be required to pay a fee at a tribunal for his services.

The Eagles are now however looking to bypass any tribunal and simply offer West Brom £2million for the player to settle the transfer outside of any legal action.

Should Palace make the offer, there is every chance that this could be rejected by West Brom as the deal which was close to taking place in January would have seen them gain around £11million including add-ons.

However, due to a knee injury that was identified during the medical, the deal failed to materialise and Ferguson remained at the Hawthorns and has since been undergoing rehabilitation.

West Brom are fully aware that a player of the calibre of Ferguson and with the huge potential he possesses that he is worth far more than a meagre £2million.

If they decide to reject any such offer and continue with the tribunal they could look to make closer to the initial £8million they would have received in January for the sale.

The 19-year-old is certain to depart West Brom and Selhurst Park looks the most likely destination but it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

Will Nathan Ferguson be a big miss for West Brom?