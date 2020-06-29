The potential loss of Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic could be of a real boost to West Bromwich Albion’s chances of automatic promotion this season.

As reported by Leeds Live, Mitrovic is facing a ban of at least three games following the incident against Leeds United which saw the Fulham striker elbow defender Ben White.

It is understood that the FA are investigating the incident and due to Mitrovic having been found guilty of similar misconduct in the past, he could face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Should Mitrovic face a ban of longer than the usual three games he could find himself unavailable for the game against West Brom which would be a huge boost for the Midlands club.

West Brom fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Brentford on Friday evening and now find themselves nervously looking over their shoulders at their promotion rivals.

Fulham have also suffered a frustrating time since the return of the season having lost both their games to Brentford and Leeds United and their manager Scott Parker has admitted his side will find it tough to win automatic promotion now.

“I think that automatic promotion is going to be a big ask. I wouldn’t write it off. We are in a world where the unexpected and surprises can happen. We have seen in a short period results in the last couple of games, surprises can come about.”

“We came wanting to win the Leeds game and to keep that alive and our focus is to still keep going and do that. Our ambition is to keep it going and we’ll do that and push as much as we can.”

However, the loss of their main striker will surely make things doubly difficult for the Cottagers as they aim to at least cement their play-off place. The London club will be severely hoping that Mitrovic doesn’t receive a ban or a minimal one if he does.

Does Aleksandar Mitrovic deserve to receive a ban?