Speaking to Blackburn Rovers’ official club website, Tony Mowbray has said that he will have to weigh up his options after a few “niggles and strains” popping up among the squad.

Blackburn Rovers have picked up three points from a possible six since their return to Championship action. Rovers started out with a 3-1 win over Bristol City but were defeated 2-0 by Wigan Athletic at the weekend, denting their hopes of breaking into the top six.

Next up for Blackburn is Barnsley, who are in a fight to remain in the second-tier. Barnsley are bottom of the table but are only four points away from safety. The Tykes defeated QPR 1-0 in their first game back and drew 0-0 with Millwall on Saturday.

Ahead of the game, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray looks like he has some decisions to make. Amari’i Bell and Derrick Williams have been absent since the return, while Joe Rankin-Costello and Corry Evans both missed out vs Wigan, with Lewis Travis also picking up a knock against the Latics.

Now, Mowbray has provided an update on the squad’s injury situation. He said:

“Like most clubs, we’ve picked up a few niggles and strains.

“[Bradley] Dack’s a long-term injury, Corry Evans has a broken toe and we’re hopeful that it’s not ending his season, but we’ll see when it settles down. Corry’s very highly motivated, he wants to play, so I’m not ruling him out and expect we’ll see him in the next week or two.

“Like us, Barnsley will have some knocks and niggles as well going into the game.”

Mowbray went on to weigh up the opposition ahead of Tuesday night’s game. He said that despite Barnsley’s league position, Rovers will not be taking them lightly.

“We’ll go to Barnsley with a team that will give us a good chance,” Mowbray added.

“Barnsley are a team that, as I’ve said over the last few weeks, are very talented. They also have a coach who has given them an identity.

“They have four points from their first two games back, so we know it will be a tough game, as they all are in this league. But we’ll go there with a mentality to get the three points, be positive and be aggressive.”

