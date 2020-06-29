Recently released Sunderland winger Duncan Watmore has said to the Daily Mail that he would be open to a move abroad.

Sunderland confirmed earlier this month that long-serving winger Duncan Watmore will be leaving the club at the end of his contract. Watmore came through Sunderland’s academy and after seven years with the club, he will be on the move this summer.

Now, Watmore has opened up about his future. Speaking to the Daily Mail, he has revealed that he would be open to making a move abroad if the opportunity presented itself. He said:

“I want to create some really good new memories on the pitch. Hopefully, there is a club out there for me. Whether it be in this country or abroad, I am open to all ideas.

“I feel as fit as I’ve ever felt. I have used this period to seriously step up my fitness game. My knee feels stronger than ever and I feel my body is in the best position it has been since before my injury.

“I genuinely believe that I’ve still got a lot left to give. I am excited to prove to people that I can get back to where I was before.”

Watmore, 26, has been with Sunderland for his entire career, excluding loan spells with Hibernian and Altrincham. In the process, he played in 87 games across all competitions, scoring eight goals and laying on 11 assists in the process.

Injury problems have hampered his game time and now, he will be looking to put them behind him and press on with a new club. Is Watmore a player you would like to see join your club this summer? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Sunderland news, the manager of one of Sunderland’s reported targets has opened up on why he will be on the move this summer – read more about it here.

Would you like your club to try and sign Duncan Watmore this summer?