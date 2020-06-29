Despite an elbow to the face from Fulham star Aleksander Mitrovic, Ben White showed that class for Leeds United which has marked him out not only as a player to watch but also one who is being watched. He basically kept Mitrovic in his pocket most of Saturday afternoon.

Ben White has been brilliant for Leeds United this season. He’s played every minute of every game in the Sky Bet Championship. He’s filled in as a defensive midfielder when needed. The fans love him. Yet, it’s a love affair that is destined to end as Marcelo Bielsa has improved him to the degree that he is priced out of Leeds United’s transfer wallet.

Yet, as The Athletic’s Phil Hay says in one of his articles, “he is on Leeds’ list of summer targets regardless” but this is so “more through hope than optimism.” What is more likely to happen is that Brighton will welcome White back with open arms, only for the likes of a Liverpool or Manchester City to come waving a cheque book at them.

The thing is, Leeds United cannot afford to wait on whether or not they will be able to land White by some extreme hope. They need to act now and source a replacement, especially as the could be heading for Premier League promotion soon.

Of course, with the set-up that Leeds United have scouting-wise, the Victor Orta database will be in full swing already and options will be being pared down, compared and filed or dismissed. Hay alludes to this writing: “As they did with White, they would like to go British or to find someone with a good understanding of how British football works.”

Whatever options Leeds United choose, they do need to do it soon. Well, at least sooner rather than later.

What replacement criteria should Leeds United choose for Ben White?