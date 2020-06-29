According to a report from The Sun, Brighton and Hove Albion are ready to return to previous interest in Peterborough’s Ivan Toney. The former Newcastle United youngster’s blistering form over the past two seasons has catapulted him into the eyes of not only the Seagulls.

He arrived from Newcastle United in a near £400,000 transfer in early August 2018 and is in his second season of football for League One Peterborough. His time at the club has seen him make 94 appearances, scoring 49 goals and adding 15 assists. 24 of those goals and six of those assists have come in this season’s League One campaign, underlining the threat he possesses and the importance he has had in driving Posh into a good playoff place.

Now, it seems that prowess in front of goal of that degree has alerted south coast side Brighton who will enter into a tug-o-war for Toney’s services. Battling against Albion are West Bromwich Albion and Glasgow giants Rangers and Celtic.

Rightly described by The Sun as a “goal machine“, Toney is most likely to move on from London Road with Peterborough resigned to losing him as he seeks a higher level of football.

The Sun says that Brighton themselves will be revisiting old interest as they “were closing in on the Peterborough star” before Peterborough’s season was curtailed and prematurely ended. The Sun’s article continues to add that the Seagulls “are now poised for a second push.”

That ‘second push’ won’t come cheap and could cost Brighton at least £10 million with Peterborough well known for playing hardball when it comes to the transfer market and selling their players.

