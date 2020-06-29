Joost van Aken still has a year left on his contract at Sheffield Wednesday when he returns to the club from his loan spell at Vfl Osnabruck.



The Owls paid £2.7 million (as per transfermarkt) for his signature in August 2017 but he has struggled to live up to his price tag since his move to Yorkshire.

van Aken, who is 26 years old, was shipped out on loan to Osnabruck for this season and has made 22 appearances in all competitions for the German second tier side.

Garry Monk has a decision to make on his future at Hillsborough when he returns to the club this summer. His deal expires in 2021 and the Championship side need to decide what to do with him.

It could be the case that van Aken returns to Wednesday and fights for his place next season. The Owls have a number of first-team players leaving the club as free agents meaning he could help add more numbers and depth to the squad.

On the other hand, Monk could seek to sell him for a fee this summer to avoid losing him for nothing in 2021. It is unlikely they will recoup the £2.7 million they paid him for three years ago though.

Prior to his move to Sheffield, van Aken had spent his whole career to date with SC Heerenveen and had impressed for the Eredivisie side. His time at Hillsborough hasn’t worked out, but with a year left still he has the opportunity to prove their fans wrong if he is kept.

