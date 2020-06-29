Middlesbrough have released defender Enes Mahmutovic, as announced by their official club website.

Neil Warnock’s side have published their retained list and also joining Daniel Ayala and Rudy Gestede in leaving this summer are Mitchell Curry, Nathan Dale, Layton Watts and Stephen Wearne.

Boro have also confirmed that Jonny Howson has signed a new one-year deal, whilst Adam Clayton, George Friend, Marvin Johnson and Ryan Shotton are all staying until the end of the season.

Mahmutovic, who is 23 years old, joined the Championship side in May 2017 but has struggled to break into their first-team since his move. He has played just twice for their senior, both of which appearances came in the Carabao Cup in the last campaign.

Prior to his move to the Riverside Stadium, the Luxembourg international had played in his native country for Fola Esch.

Mahmutovic has spent time on loan in League Two at Yeovil Town and most recently in the Dutch second tier with MVV Maastricht since his move to Middlesbrough.

He will now have to weigh up his options having learned that he will not be staying next season.

Middlesbrough boosted their hopes of Championship survival with a 2-0 win against Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday. They travel to relegation rivals Hull City on Thursday looking for back-to-back wins.

