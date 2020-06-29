Newcastle United have signed ex-Carlisle United and Walsall goalkeeper Mark Gillespie on a free transfer, as per a report by the Chronicle Live.

The Premier League side have snapped him up after he parted company with Motherwell.

Gillespie, who is 28 years old, started his career at Newcastle but left at the age of 16.

He rose up through the youth ranks with the North-East side before moving to Carlisle United as a youngster.

The 6ft 3inc stopper became a key player for the Cumbrians and went onto make 180 appearances for the League Two side before leaving in 2017.

He linked up with Walsall for a season in League One before moving up to Scotland to join Motherwell two years ago. He has since been their first choice ‘keeper in the Scottish Premiership.

Steve Bruce has confirmed that Newcastle have brought him back to St. James’ Park, as pet the Chronicle Live: “The deal has been signed in the last 24 hours. We’re delighted to have him onboard. It just goes to show, he went away as a youngster and played games and now we welcome him back.”

Moving back to the club where it all started is a great move for Gillespie and he has done well to rise to the top flight after time in the lower leagues.

He will most likely be used as a back-up at St. James’ Park and it will be interesting to see how long the contract he signs will be.

Are you surprised to see Gillespie join NUFC?