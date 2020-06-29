Speaking to the Hartlepool Mail, Hartlepool United boss Dave Challinor has said that Barnsley, Hull City and Sunderland target Josh Hawkes will be leaving the club to ‘explore other avenues’.

As covered here on The72 last week, Hartlepool United midfielder Josh Hawkes is attracting Football League Interest. Championship sides Barnsley and Hull City have both been linked with Hawkes, as have League One outfit Sunderland.

Hawkes has been impressing with Hartlepool United and with his contract set to expire this summer, he will be on the move in the upcoming transfer window.

Now, Hartlepool boss Dave Challinor has opened up on the imminent departure of Hawkes. Speaking to the Hartlepool Mail. Challinor said that he has been told he can ‘explore other avenues’. He said:

“Hawkesy has been told there are other avenues for him to explore. If he moves elsewhere then there will be compensation involved and we will get a fee.”

Hawkes, 21, has come through Hartlepool United’s academy and gone on to play 66 times for the club’s senior side, netting 13 goals along the way.

Barnsley, Hull and Sunderland are not the only sides said keen, with Premier League pair Sheffield United and Burnley also linked. Portuguese outfit SC Braga are also said to be in the chase for Hawkes.

With a move away imminent, it will be interesting to see who wins the race for Hawkes this summer. Could he be tempted to the Premier League or will he head to the Football League? Have your say where you think he should go in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Who do you think Hawkes should join this summer?