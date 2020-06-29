According to a report from Echo News, Southend United’s out of contract winger Stephen McLaughlin is attracting interest from Mansfield Town.

Southend United are hoping to keep a hold of winger Stephen McLaughlin this summer, with his current deal set to expire at the end of this month. Now, however, an update on his future has emerged.

League Two outfit Mansfield Town are said to be keen on signing McLaughlin on a free transfer this summer. Graham Coughlan – Stags boss and former Southend United assistant – is said to be interested in linking up with McLaughlin again this summer, with the opportunity to do so for a bargain fee presenting itself.

McLaughlin has been with Southend United since March 2015, initially joining on a loan deal before signing permanently later on in the year. McLaughlin has gone on to play an impressive 186 times for Southend, scoring 25 goals and laying on 29 assists in the process.

He broke into senior football as a youngster with Finn Harps before linking up with Derry City. His performances with Derry earned McLaughlin a move to Nottingham Forest in 2013, playing 12 times for Forest and spending time on loan with Notts County and Bristol City.

With McLaughlin’s current contract set to expire soon, it will be interesting to see if Southend are able to tie the winger down to a new contract at Roots Hall. Mansfield Town could offer McLaughlin a new challenge and it awaits to be seen if he makes a move away from the club this summer.

Southend United fans, would you like to see McLaughlin stay this summer? Have your say in the poll below.

