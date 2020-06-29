The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on Twitter that “a few” Championship clubs are sniffing around Manchester United starlet James Garner, with Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City said keen.

A few keen on Garner. A season with a good Championship club would be good for him. Swansea. Sheff Wed. Both been sniffing. https://t.co/hb7kdEanoy — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 28, 2020

Manchester United starlet James Garner could be set for a Championship loan move next season. The young midfielder has been linked with Cardiff City – as covered here on The72 – as well as Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City.

Now, journalist Alan Nixon has offered comment on Gerner’s situation. Speaking on Twitter, he said that a loan move to the Championship could do him good, with “a few” teams including Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea “sniffing around”.

Garner has spent his entire career with Manchester United and he has started to appear in the first-team picture over the course of the 2019/20 campaign. The 19-year-old has registered a total of six appearances this season, appearing in four of United’s Europa League Group Stage matches.

Garner plays his best football in a defensive midfield role but his stats for the club’s youth sides show he has an eye for getting forward as well. He netted eight goals in 10 Premier League 2 appearances earlier this year, also wearing the captain’s armband for the Red Devils’ second-string side.

Garner is being tipped for a big future in the game and rightly so. The midfielder has drawn comparisons to Michael Carrick, impressing as a calming presence in the midfield and keeping the ball ticking.

With Sheffield Wednesday, Swansea City and Cardiff City among those said keen, it will be interesting to see if Garner does make a Championship loan move next season. Where do you think Garner should move this summer? Have your say in the poll below.

