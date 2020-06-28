Leeds United’s 3-0 victory over Fulham on Saturday at Elland Road was a joy to behold for Whites fans. It was a welcome tonic from the dismal 2-0 defeat at Cardiff last Sunday.

It was also a result that saw Leeds open up daylight at the top of the table over West Brom (three points) and over Brentford (eight points) who head the playoff pack.

It was also a match that seemed to have a fair bit of needle. Aleksandr Mitrovic was lucky that the match officials missed his elbow to Ben White’s jaw which poleaxed the youngster. It was so blatant that even the crowdie cut-outs were shouting for a red card.

However, the niggle went even further back than that. Indeed, Mitrovic and White were former’s hand to latter’s throat in the reverse fixture in December at Craven Cottage.

Then, well then there was this which was tweeted last week ahead of Fulham’s game against Brentford at Craven Cottage – a 2-0 loss for the Cottagers:

It was a tweet that wasn’t only jumped on by Leeds United fans at the time, but even more so after Leeds United’s Twitter account reminded them of this:

Here Neeskens Kebano received his second yellow in time added-on after bringing down Luke Ayling who was in his stride and threatening to break clear as Leeds went hunting for a 4th of the afternoon.

It was a sweet reply that was bound to garner a response from Leeds United fans…and it did. Here’s how some fans responded to Leeds United’s ‘touche’ moment.

