Speaking on Twitter (see tweet below), Swindon Town attacker Keshi Anderson has confirmed his departure, amid strong links with a move to Blackpool.

Swindon Town will be playing League One football next season after the premature curtailment of the League Two campaign. However, they will be doing so without fan favourite Keshi Anderson.

Anderson has moved to confirm that he will be leaving Swindon Town this summer, bidding farewell to the club on Twitter at the weekend. Announcing his departure, Anderson thanked those involved with Swindon for an “amazing three years”. He said:

“The first picture to my last! Had an amazing 3 years @Official_STFC where I accomplished something special in the end with an unbelievable team.

“Thank you to the managers who have helped me progress, the staff throughout the club, my teammates and of course the fans who were there week in week out in numbers! It’s been real #CHAMPIONS“

As covered here on The72 at the weekend, Anderson has been heavily linked with a move to Blackpool. The Tangerines are said to be keen on bringing Anderson in to bolster their attacking options and amid the confirmation of his departure, it seems their chances have been boosted massively.

Former Crystal Palace youngster Anderson joined the club on an initial loan deal in the summer of 2017, joining in the following transfer window on a permanent basis. Since signing, Anderson has played in 110 games, scored 16 goals and laid on 21 assists. He has featured on the left-wing as well as in attacking midfielder or upfront.

Blackpool fans, with Anderson available on a free, is he a player you would like to sign this summer? Have your say in the poll below.

