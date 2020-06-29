As per a report from Coventry Live, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is said to be keen to send QPR and Coventry City target Ike Ugbo out on loan this summer.

Earlier this summer, it was covered here on The72 that Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo was attracting Football League interest. Championship outfit QPR and newly-promoted Coventry City were linked with a move for Ugbo and now, an update has emerged on his future.

Coventry Live reports that Chelsea will be looking to send the young striker out on loan this summer having confirmed he will be staying at the club beyond the end of this season. Ugbo has spent most of his senior career out on loan and now, it seems another loan move beckons for the striker.

Ugbo’s previous loan spells in the Football League have not proved to be particularly prolific but he has been in strong form on loan with Roda JC Kerkrade in the Dutch second division. He joined on loan last summer and has netted 13 in 29 this season, laying on three assists along the way.

Ugbo has previously spent time on loan with Barnsley (18 games, two goals and one assist), MK Dons (17 games, two goals) and Scunthorpe United (16 games, one goal).

The 21-year-old has been a prolific scorer in Chelsea’s youth ranks, scoring 10 in 15 for the Under-18s and 15 in 34 for the Under-23s.

Now, with his Chelsea future secured, it will be interesting to see how Ugbo’s situation pans out. QPR and Coventry City will be keen to strike a deal but it awaits to be seen if anyone else joins the chase.

