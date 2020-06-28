It is time again to vote on whether you approve of Phillip Cocu as the Derby County head coach.

Last week, we launched the Manager Approval Ratings. This gives you a chance to vote on whether you are happy or not with your manager and to see what the rest of the fan base thinks. This is Week 2 of the Manager Approval Ratings and for the first time, we’ll get to see how opinion has moved over the last week.

We have changed the poll from last week. For the first time, we are including a Don’t Know option. This means if you are unsure if you approve or not of your head coach, you still have a chance to express your view.

Last week, Derby County fans showed that they heavily approve of Phillip Cocu as their head coach. 96% of fans have said that they approve of Cocu as their head coach while 4% said they disapprove of him. This has given him an approval rating of +92.

It has been another great week for Phillip Cocu and Derby County. They had a match against Reading and wanted to boost their hopes of qualifying for the Sky Bet Championship play-offs. They would do that by beating the Royals 2-1. They took the lead through Tom Lawrence and just a few minutes afterwards, Wayne Rooney would score from the spot. There were some nerves though as Andy Rinomhota did get one back for Reading. Despite Lawrence later being sent off, Derby were able to hold on and get the win.

Do you approve or disapprove of Phillip Cocu as Derby County head coach?