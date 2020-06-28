Blackpool are closing in on a deal to sign Swindon Town striker Keshi Anderson, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).



Twitter: Blackpool. Close to a deal for Kesha Anderson. They seem to like Swindon players 😳😳 (@reluctantnicko)

The Tangerines are set to strengthen their attacking options for next season by luring him to Bloomfield Road.

Anderson, who is 25 years old, is out of contract at Swindon this summer and is set to be snatched away from the Robins. Richie Wellens’ side will be playing Blackpool in League One next term after their promotion from the fourth tier.

The Seasiders’ boss Neil Critchley is gearing up for his first full season in charge after replacing Simon Grayson in the dugout in early March.

Anderson scored six goals and gained five assists to help Swindon gain promotion this past season. He joined them in August 2017, initially on loan, but the deal was made permanent five months later.

He started his career at Watford but dropped into non-league as a youngster with Barton Rovers. He caught the eye of Crystal Palace who swooped to sign him in 2015.

However, Anderson never made a senior appearance for the Eagles but was a regular for their youth sides. He spent time away from Selhurst Park on loan at Doncaster Rovers, Bolton Wanderers and Northampton Town to gain first-team experience.

Swindon lured him away from Palace three years ago but look set to lose him to Blackpool now.

Wellens’ side are being linked with a move for Portsmouth striker Brett Pitman, as covered by The72, could he replace Anderson?

