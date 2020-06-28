It is time again to vote on whether you approve of Alex Neil as the Preston North End head coach.

Last week, we launched the Manager Approval Ratings. This gives you a chance to vote on whether you are happy or not with your manager and to see what the rest of the fan base thinks. This is Week 2 of the Manager Approval Ratings and for the first time, we’ll get to see how opinion has moved over the last week.

We have changed the poll from last week. For the first time, we are including a Don’t Know option. This means if you are unsure if you approve or not of your head coach, you still have a chance to express your view.

Last week, Preston North End fans showed that they heavily approve of Alex Neil as their head coach. 86% of fans have said that they approve of Neil as their head coach while 14% said they disapprove of him. This has given him an approval rating of +72.

It has not been a good week for Alex Neil and Preston North End. They had a crucial match against Cardiff City and a loss would see them drop out of the Sky Bet Championship play-offs. In the end, they couldn’t stop the Bluebirds and would lose to them 3-1. Daniel Johnson did get them level quickly after Joe Ralls put Cardiff ahead. However, Cardiff took control with goals from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Daniel Glatzel condemning the Lilywhites to defeat.

