It is time again to vote on whether you approve of Neil Harris as the Cardiff City head coach.

Last week, we launched the Manager Approval Ratings. This gives you a chance to vote on whether you are happy or not with your manager and to see what the rest of the fan base thinks. This is Week 2 of the Manager Approval Ratings and for the first time, we’ll get to see how opinion has moved over the last week.

We have changed the poll from last week. For the first time, we are including a Don’t Know option. This means if you are unsure if you approve or not of your head coach, you still have a chance to express your view.

Last week, Cardiff City fans showed that they heavily approve of Neil Harris as their head coach. 75% of fans have said that they approve of Harris as their head coach while 25% said they disapprove of him. This has given him an approval rating of +50.

It has been a fantastic week for Neil Harris and Cardiff City. They had a big match against Preston North End with a win moving them into the Sky Bet Championship play-offs. In the game, the Bluebirds got the big win and moved to 6th in the league. They got the lead at a nice moment when Joe Ralls put them ahead though they were quickly pegged back by Daniel Johnson. Cardiff would retake the lead through Nathaniel Mendez-Laing before sealing the game at the end through Robert Glatzel.

Do you approve or disapprove of Neil Harris as the Cardiff City head coach?