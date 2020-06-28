It is time again to vote on whether you approve of Sabri Lamouchi as the Nottingham Forest head coach.

Last week, we launched the Manager Approval Ratings. This gives you a chance to vote on whether you are happy or not with your manager and to see what the rest of the fan base thinks. This is Week 2 of the Manager Approval Ratings and for the first time, we’ll get to see how opinion has moved over the last week.

We have changed the poll from last week. For the first time, we are including a Don’t Know option. This means if you are unsure if you approve or not of your head coach, you still have a chance to express your view.

Last week, Nottingham Forest fans showed that they massively approve of Sabri Lamouchi as their head coach. 93% of fans have said that they approve of Parker as their head coach while 7% said they disapprove of him. This has given him an approval rating of +86.

This has been a great week for Sabri Lamouchi and Nottingham Forest as they got their first win since the season restarted. After drawing with Sheffield Wednesday last week, they bounced back and got all three points today after beating Huddersfield Town 3-1. Lewis Grabban scored a goal on both sides of the half to give Forest a comfortable lead before the game was wrapped up thanks to a strike from Jerry Yates. Huddersfield did get a consolation with Karlan Grant scoring a penalty kick.

Do you approve or disapprove of Sabri Lamouchi as head coach of Nottingham Forest?