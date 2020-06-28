It is time again to vote on whether you approve of Scott Parker as the Fulham head coach.

Last week, we launched the Manager Approval Ratings. This gives you a chance to vote on whether you are happy or not with your manager and to see what the rest of the fan base thinks. This is Week 2 of the Manager Approval Ratings and for the first time, we’ll get to see how opinion has moved over the last week.

We have changed the poll from last week. For the first time, we are including a Don’t Know option. This means if you are unsure if you approve or not of your head coach, you still have a chance to express your view.

Last week, Fulham fans showed that they do not approve of Scott Parker as their head coach. 30% of fans have said that they approve of Parker as their head coach while 70% said they disapprove of him. This has given him an approval rating of -40.

It was another bad week for Fulham. After losing out to their West London rivals Brentford last week, they would once again lose to another promotion rival this week. They were defeated by Leeds United in a 3-0 humiliation, something that has seriously derailed their chances of getting promoted automatically. Patrick Bamford put Leeds ahead early on and in the second-half goals from Ezgjan Alioski and Jack Harrison sealed the win for Leeds. This means that Fulham have moved down to 5th in the Sky Bet Championship.

Do you approve or disapprove of Scott Parker as Fulham head coach?