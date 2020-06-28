It is time again to vote on whether you approve of Thomas Frank as the Brentford head coach.

Last week, we launched the Manager Approval Ratings. This gives you a chance to vote on whether you are happy or not with your manager and to see what the rest of the fan base thinks. This is Week 2 of the Manager Approval Ratings and for the first time, we’ll get to see how opinion has moved over the last week.

We have changed the poll from last week. For the first time, we are including a Don’t Know option. This means if you are unsure if you approve or not of your head coach, you still have a chance to express your view.

Last week, Brentford fans showed that they massively approve of their current head coach Thomas Frank. 97% of fans have said that they approve of Bielsa as their head coach while 3% said they disapprove of him. This has given him an approval rating of +94.

It has been a fantastic week for Thomas Frank and Brentford. They had a massive match against West Bromwich Albion, a team just above them in the automatic promotion places on Friday night. In a great result for them, they were able to beat the Baggies 1-0. The only goal of the game came when Ollie Watkins was able to score with a close-range finish.

This win means that Brentford have moved up to 3rd in the Sky Bet Championship. They are now just five points behind West Brom in 2nd place.

Do you approve or disapprove of Thomas Frank as Brentford head coach?