In news coming through earlier, Middlesbrough confirmed that 32-year-old midfielder Jonny Howson has taken up the option of a one-year contract at the club.

Howson’s extended contract comes hot on the tails of the appointment of Neil Warnock as manager and yesterday’s 2-0 win to strengthen their hopes of avoiding relegation from the Sky Bet Championship.

Since signing on at the Teesside club in the summer of 2017 from Norwich City in a £5million deal, Howson has gone on to make 133 appearances for Boro.

This season, a season where Howson has stood up to be counted, the Morley-born midfielder has featured in 35 of Middlesbrough’s 39 games and has provided 6 assists.

The announcement comes after news that Daniel Ayala and Rudy Gestede both turned down offers from Boro of extended deals at The Riverside. Whereas news of the above two leaving was received with a mixture of criticism and relief, there are almost a universal thanks that the former Leeds midfielder.

His decision to ink the terms of a one-year extension has been welcomed by the Boro faithful, many commenting on the club’s official tweet of the news (below) and others taking to their own Twitter feeds to reflect on the news.

Middlesbrough fans comment on Howson new deal decision

First are the comments stemming from the club’s tweet:

BEST NEWS EVER — davina (@N1VA_) June 28, 2020

You’ve had a sheltered life pal 😂 — Matthew Ord (@MrMatthewOrd) June 28, 2020

SCENES — Ben (@Ben__MFC) June 28, 2020

Not surprised great professional very versatile always works hard — John (@Fr33d3m25) June 28, 2020

He’s spent too much time at rb, out of position, but for me, he’s a shoe-in for player of the year. If he isn’t already got it!! — Dave Foster (@fozzy116) June 28, 2020

Excellent, expected this to just be the remaining games but another year is awesome — | ᑕᕼᖇIᔕTOᑭᕼEᖇ ᖇEᗪᗰᗩYᑎE | (@chrisredmayne) June 28, 2020

The replies to this say it all. True professional and sets the example for the youngsters. Deserves to be club captain IMO! — Matthew Crofts (@matthew_crofts) June 28, 2020

Here are some comments from other Middlesbrough fans:

Clean sheet, three points, moved on Gestede & tied Jonny Howson down to a further year, The Neil Warnock effect ladies & gentlemen ❤️ #Boro #UTB pic.twitter.com/HfSPLq4OZm — Tom McGarry ® (@tom_mcgarry17) June 28, 2020

Jonny Howson you absolute hero. #utb — Paul Rooney (@paulrooneymfc) June 28, 2020

Jonny Howson our player of season signed a new contract for a year! Doesn’t even know who going be managering us next season! Played in number different positions. Fully committed! That’s who we want at our club! #UTB 🔴⚪ — Claire Bowdler (@cbstar82) June 28, 2020

ANNOUNCMENT | Great deal for Howson and the team that gives flexibility for all parties. A vital part of the team for the rest of this season and in the future for a new manager.#UTB #Boro https://t.co/a76r6F8LM4 — boro_mag (@boro_mag) June 28, 2020

