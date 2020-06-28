In news coming through earlier, Middlesbrough confirmed that 32-year-old midfielder Jonny Howson has taken up the option of a one-year contract at the club.

Howson’s extended contract comes hot on the tails of the appointment of Neil Warnock as manager and yesterday’s 2-0 win to strengthen their hopes of avoiding relegation from the Sky Bet Championship.

Since signing on at the Teesside club in the summer of 2017 from Norwich City in a £5million deal, Howson has gone on to make 133 appearances for Boro.

George Wood/Getty Images Sport

This season, a season where Howson has stood up to be counted, the Morley-born midfielder has featured in 35 of Middlesbrough’s 39 games and has provided 6 assists.

The announcement comes after news that Daniel Ayala and Rudy Gestede both turned down offers from Boro of extended deals at The Riverside. Whereas news of the above two leaving was received with a mixture of criticism and relief, there are almost a universal thanks that the former Leeds midfielder.

His decision to ink the terms of a one-year extension has been welcomed by the Boro faithful, many commenting on the club’s official tweet of the news (below) and others taking to their own Twitter feeds to reflect on the news.

  Leeds United give up on Foyth with transfer focus now set elsewhere

Middlesbrough fans comment on Howson new deal decision

First are the comments stemming from the club’s tweet:

Here are some comments from other Middlesbrough fans:

Will Middlesbrough stay in the Championship this season?

Yes.

Doing the right things.

Hard to say.

Could go either way.

No.

Going to drop like a stone.