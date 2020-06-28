It is time again to vote on whether you approve of Slaven Bilic as the West Bromwich Albion head coach.

Last week, we launched the Manager Approval Ratings. This gives you a chance to vote on whether you are happy or not with your manager and to see what the rest of the fan base thinks. This is Week 2 of the Manager Approval Ratings and for the first time, we’ll get to see how opinion has moved over the last week.

We have changed the poll from last week. For the first time, we are including a Don’t Know option. This means if you are unsure if you approve or not of your head coach, you still have a chance to express your view.

Last week, West Brom fans showed that they massively approve of their current head coach Slaven Bilic. 97% of fans have said that they approve of Bilic as their head coach while 3% said they disapprove of him. This has given him an approval rating of +94.

It was a disappointing week for Slaven Bilic and West Brom. They had a crucial match against Brentford on Friday night, a side chasing their place in the automatic promotion places. They would end up losing this match 1-0, Brentford’s only goal in the game coming from Ollie Watkins, which saw them drop down from the top of the Sky Bet Championship. They are now just five points above 3rd place Brentford and with Leeds winning on the Saturday, they are three points behind them.

