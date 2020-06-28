It is time again to vote on whether you approve of Marcelo Bielsa as the Leeds United head coach.

Last week, we launched the Manager Approval Ratings. This gives you a chance to vote on whether you are happy or not with your manager and to see what the rest of the fan base thinks. This is Week 2 of the Manager Approval Ratings and for the first time, we’ll get to see how opinion has moved over the last week.

We have changed the poll from last week. For the first time, we are including a Don’t Know option. This means if you are unsure if you approve or not of your head coach, you still have a chance to express your view.

Last week, Leeds United fans showed that they massively approve of their current head coach Marcelo Bielsa. 92% of fans have said that they approve of Bielsa as their head coach while 8% said they disapprove of him. This has given him an approval rating of +84.

It has been a very good week for Bielsa and Leeds United. In their match on Saturday, they won a crucial match in their fight for promotion after beating rivals Fulham 3-0. They got the lead early on thanks to Patrick Bamford but were able to take complete control in the second half. Ezgjan Alioski doubled Leeds’ lead and then the win was sealed thanks to a strike from Jack Harrison. This was a good bounce back from the previous week’s defeat against Cardiff City.

