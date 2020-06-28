Ben White has been improved so much at Elland Road that Leeds United look to have priced themselves out of the market. To some degree, they remain keen but more out of hope than anything else. They did consider Tottenham Hotspur’s Argentinian youngster Juan Foyth but Phil Hay of The Athletic writes that they have moved on from that interest.

There have been many stories linking Leeds and Foyth, one of the latest saying that Marcelo Bielsa made contact with former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino to pick his brains on the young centre-back.

The 10-cap Argentinian international has a contract that runs until the end of June 2022. However, some say that he is becoming frustrated with the lack of exposure to first-team football that he is getting at Spurs. This season has seen him make just four Premier League appearances for Jose Mourinho’s North London outfit, gaining just 65 minutes of on-pitch action.

However, writing his latest piece for The Athletic, Hay says that Spurs Argentinan youngster is no longer on the Elland Road radar and that Leeds are looking elsewhere. Quite pointedly, Hay writes:

“The club looked briefly at Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth but, at present, are more interested in other centre-backs. As they did with White, they would like to go British or to find someone with a good understanding of how British football works.“

With each win bringing Leeds United closer to a promotion, they currently top the table and are 8 points clear of the playoff pack, the need to think about a Ben White replacement becomes ever more urgent.

Seems that the thinking at the moment doesn’t involve Juan Foyth.

If promoted should Leeds United trust in a young, British defender or go for experience?