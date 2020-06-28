It was meant to be a hard game for Leeds United yesterday at Elland Road against a talented Fulham outfit. Whilst they laboured in the opening 45 minutes, the home side Whites eventually pulled away to a comfortable 3-0 victory that sent them to the top of the table.

First half – all Fulham bar the goals

It was all Fulham in the opening 45 minutes of the game. They pounded at Leeds United after the Whites had controlled the earliest passages of play. They dominated first-half possession, yet still went in at half time 1-0 down courtesy of Patrick Bamford’s 14th goal of the season.

Second half – Leeds rise to the challenge

Bielsa saw what was lacking at the legendary Argentinian made the changes. On came Gjanni Alioski and Pablo Hernandez and both proved integral to a second-half transformation. Alioski scored in the 56th minute and Hernandez produced a peach of a pass for the assist of the season as Jack Harrison scored his sixth goal of the campaign.

😍 The beautiful game pic.twitter.com/ApUZHxzbHR — Leeds United (@LUFC) June 28, 2020

The victory at Elland Road, in front of a world-record ‘Crowdie’ crowd was enough to see Leeds United take advantage of West Brom losing against Brentford on Friday night. They sit three clear of the Baggies in 2nd and have an eight-point cushion to a playoff pack headed by a surging Brentford side.

Disinfecting the matchday balls. All together as one - remembering Hunter and Cherry. Blue sky football ahead. World record 'Crowdie' crowd. Stuart Dallas of Leeds United battles for possession with Anthony Knockaert. Bobby Reid of Fulham battles for possession with Patrick Bamford. Leeds United players congratulate Bamford - 14 for the season. Alioski celebrates after making it 2-0. Jack Harrison wheels away after making it 3-0. Kalvin Phillips kept Tom Cairney quiet all game. Previous Next

