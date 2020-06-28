GALLERY: Leeds United 3 – 0 Fulham – Whites imperious at Elland Road
It was meant to be a hard game for Leeds United yesterday at Elland Road against a talented Fulham outfit. Whilst they laboured in the opening 45 minutes, the home side Whites eventually pulled away to a comfortable 3-0 victory that sent them to the top of the table.
First half – all Fulham bar the goals
It was all Fulham in the opening 45 minutes of the game. They pounded at Leeds United after the Whites had controlled the earliest passages of play. They dominated first-half possession, yet still went in at half time 1-0 down courtesy of Patrick Bamford’s 14th goal of the season.
Key incidents
😳😬 Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/N6e8eF5Bgp
— Leeds United (@LUFC) June 27, 2020
😍 Strike! @Patrick_Bamford pic.twitter.com/2t7iaVhdet
— Leeds United (@LUFC) June 27, 2020
Second half – Leeds rise to the challenge
Bielsa saw what was lacking at the legendary Argentinian made the changes. On came Gjanni Alioski and Pablo Hernandez and both proved integral to a second-half transformation. Alioski scored in the 56th minute and Hernandez produced a peach of a pass for the assist of the season as Jack Harrison scored his sixth goal of the campaign.
Key incidents
4 passes and a goal for Alioski #lufc #mot #alaw pic.twitter.com/UIOAdITQXr
— Stephen (@Columbanus13) June 27, 2020
😍 The beautiful game pic.twitter.com/ApUZHxzbHR
— Leeds United (@LUFC) June 28, 2020
🥴 Gotta love those 'perfect' tackles https://t.co/t3F8Z5cndq pic.twitter.com/fhYF6P4Is1
— Leeds United (@LUFC) June 28, 2020
The victory at Elland Road, in front of a world-record ‘Crowdie’ crowd was enough to see Leeds United take advantage of West Brom losing against Brentford on Friday night. They sit three clear of the Baggies in 2nd and have an eight-point cushion to a playoff pack headed by a surging Brentford side.
Will Leeds United go on from this result and gain promotion?
Yes.
Hard work out of the way.
No.
This is Leeds, ‘bottle job’ incoming.