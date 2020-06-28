Dundee United want ex-Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic boss Malky Mackay as their new manager, as per a report by BBC Sport.

The Terrors are in the hunt for a new boss after Robbie Neilson left for Hearts on 21st June.

United are in the Scottish Premiership next season after their promotion from the Championship and have identified Mackay as the man to lead them back into the top flight.

Mackay, who is 48 years old, hasn’t managed a club side since 2015 but could now be on his way back into the dugout.

He spent his playing career with the likes of Celtic, Norwich City, West Ham United and Watford before delving into management.

The Scotsman got his first managerial job at Watford in 2009 before moving onto Cardiff two years later. He got the Bluebirds to the League Cup final in his first season with the Welsh side, but they lost to Liverpool in the final at Wembley on penalties.

Mackay then guided Cardiff to the Championship title in 2013 but was sacked midway through the subsequent Premier League season.

He returned to management with Wigan in November 2014 but was dismissed by the North-West side after just five months.

Dundee United could now hand Mackay a job in the Scottish Premiership for next season. He has worked with the Scottish FA since his sacking by Wigan and was their national team’s caretaker manager a couple of years ago following the departure of Gordon Strachan.

Should Dundee United appoint Mackay?