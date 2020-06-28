Barrow are looking to sign free agent striker Luke James this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Ian Evatt’s side are gearing up for the Football League next season and want to bring him back to Holker Street to bolster their attacking options.

James, who is 25 years old, had a loan spell with the Cumbrian side a couple of years ago and scored seven goals in 17 games.

The forward is a free agent now and will be weighing up his next move after being released by National League side Hartlepool United.

He spent two years with the Pools and scored a combined eight goals in 73 games.

James started his career at Hartlepool and scored 22 goals in 98 games during his first spell at the club to earn a move to Peterborough United in 2014.

He was on the books at London Road for three years but was shipped out on loan to Bradford City and Bristol Rovers during his time there.

The Northumberland-born man left the Posh in 2017 on a permanent basis for Forest Green Rovers and the League Two side loaned him out to Barrow.

James could now be on his way back to the Bluebirds and join their adventure in the fourth tier. He would add more depth to their options going forward and would be worth a move.



